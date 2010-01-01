|
TIGER SPEAKS!
National Air Racing
Group Banquet Report
If you are already a member of
NAG, you've probably read the great report by NAG's Frank Ronco,
published in the Nag Newsletter (NAG Rag).
With generous permission from the author and the National Air
Racing Group, with pleasure, we reprint it here for your
enjoyment!
[read
article]
From The
Archives: 1998 Interview with Bill Kerchenfaut
We're digging in the archives
again! 1998 saw this site's second anniversary, here we are and
it's 2012!... Many things have changed, many things have
happened. As always, Mr. Bill "Kerch" Kerchenfaut continues to
bring his skills to the world of Reno Air Racing. Please enjoy
this presentation from the AAFO.COM archive bin.
[read
interview]
Planes of Fame 2011 Air Show MAY 14 & 15
Are you ready for the West Coast's premier warbird Air
Show? This year the Planes of Fame Air Museum, celebrates 100
years of Naval Aviation and once again, Victor Archer comes
through and takes us with him to "Media Day" at the Chino Air
Show! ..
[read
story]
RENO 2010 THE
EVENT! Tuesday 09-13 Photos
Simply amazing flying history and
racing in one package! We offer a photographic view of the
second day of qualifications at the World's Fastest Motor Sport
premier event. The Reno National Championship Air Races and Air
Show..
[view images]
RENO 2010 THE
EVENT! Sunday 09-12 Photos
Beautiful sunset with puffy
clouds made for a great day of photography on Sunday at the Reno
National Championship Air Races and Air Show. Qualifying begins
today, who will make it into the show on this first day? ..
[view images]
Planes of Fame 2010 Air Show MAY 15 & 16
For many aviation fans on the West Coast, the "Chino
Air Show" is THE SHOW of the year! AAFO.COM contributor
Victor Archer attended the media day, pre-show event last week
and his report kicks off this season's reports on aviation
events. Join us as we take a look at Victor's pre-show Chino
report ..
[read
story]
Remembering
THEDOCTOR
Last year, a legend of motor sport
slipped from this mortal world into the realm of the great men
and women who have passed before him. In 2002,
AAFO.COM paid tribute to Dwight Thorn with a story we created from
the annual National Air Racing Group banquet. In his honor, we
remember him as we revisit this report...
[read
story]
2008 Chino Air
Show Report
AAFO.COM is
certainly blessed having contributors who rank among the best of
the best in aviation photography representing us!! Join Victor Archer and his son
Jeffrey at the Chino Air show 2008 as they file this report from
the classic west coast event.
[read more]
